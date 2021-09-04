253 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 116 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 253 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday afternoon (Sept 4).

Of these, 84 were linked to previous cases and have already been quarantined.

Another 53 linked cases were detected through surveillance and had not yet been quarantined.

The remaining 116 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the highest number of unlinked cases so far.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other two developed the illness while in isolation or serving their stay-home notice.

In total, there were 259 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 68,469.

More details will be provided by MOH on Saturday night.