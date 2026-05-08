25 years of ACRES: Local charity continues wildlife rescue efforts with eye on expansion

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The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society turns 25 on May 24 and aims to raise funds to expand its wildlife rescue centre in Sungei Tengah.

SINGAPORE – The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) turns 25 on May 24 and shows no sign of slowing down as it continues to push for stronger animal protection with plans to expand its wildlife rescue centre in Sungei Tengah.

The Straits Times looks at how far the wildlife charity has come, where it is headed and some of its wild encounters along the way.

It started with a baby chimpanzee’s cry for help

Former MP Louis Ng was inspired to start ACRES in 2001 when a baby chimpanzee named Ramba ran towards him while being trained to sit for a photography session at the zoo.

“She would often cry and hug me during the photography sessions, and I tried my best to comfort her,” said Mr Ng, who was then a volunteer at the zoo.

With the help of nine friends, he set up ACRES on May 24 that year with the aim of advocating for needy wildlife. One of its first achievements: campaigning successfully to end the use of chimpanzees in photography sessions at the zoo.

Former MP Louis Ng, who founded the wildlife rescue group in 2001, placing a rescue tortoise into a box for repatriation to Malaysia in 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE

From working beside coffins to wildlife sanctuary

ACRES used to share an office with a casket company in Mandai before it moved to 91 Jalan Lekar in Sungei Tengah in 2006. The 0.5ha site, about the size of a football field, houses its office, education centre and a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre.

Housing animals of all shapes and sizes

There were 129 animals at ACRES’ wildlife rescue centre as at August 2025, including snakes, tortoises, turtles, lizards, birds and small mammals.

Native wildlife are often released back to the wild after they have been rehabilitated. Where possible, animals rescued from the illegal wildlife trade are repatriated to the country of origin.

Pygmy goats under ACRES’ care at its facility in Sungei Tengah on May 6. There were 129 animals at ACRES’ wildlife rescue centre as at August 2025. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Illegal wildlife trade rescue inspired logo

The blue dancing monkey in ACRES’ logo is a nod to the first animal the group rescued from the illegal wildlife trade – a vervet monkey named Blue that was repatriated to a sanctuary in Zambia.

Tackling human-wildlife conflicts

Human-wildlife conflicts are becoming more common with a growing population and more than 537 species of birds, reptiles and mammals in Singapore, said Acres.

The charity aims to reduce such conflicts by guiding people on appropriate ways of interacting with wildlife, including through a handbook with tips for wildlife encounters and roadshows at habitat hot spots.

Donations qualify for tax deductions

Acres was granted the Institution of Public Character status in June 2007, which means donations to the group qualify for a 250 per cent tax deduction.

Acres does not rescue pet cats and dogs

The group focuses on wildlife rescue and advocacy. Companion animals, such as pet cats, dogs and birds, do not fall under its remit.

A pygmy goat under the care of an Acres staff member. The group focuses on wildlife rescue and advocacy. Companion animals, such as pet cats, dogs and birds, do not fall under its remit. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Not all rescues are cute or exotic

Wildlife rescue missions may not always involve a thrilling wrangle with a snake or a brush with charismatic species like pangolins.

The highest volume of animal rescue calls that ACRES receives are for injured or orphaned birds.

A white-bellied sea eagle that was rescued by local wildlife charity Acres twice; once after it was found entering houses in Bayshore in eastern Singapore. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

A team of full-time staff and volunteers

ACRES has about 30 full-time staff, who focus on wildlife advocacy and rescue. Some of them work regular office hours, while the rescue teams work on a rotating schedule, with the latest shift running through the night till 1am.

The charity also has more than 600 volunteers across three areas of focus: wildlife rescue, wildlife sanctuary, and education and outreach.

Its longest-serving volunteer, Ms Alpana Ahuja, 63, started her journey with ACRES in 2005, helping to create posters and other educational materials for school outreach events. She is now an ACRES board member.

ACRES volunteer Alpana Ahuja (left) and Ms Karina Lim, a manager in the charity’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation department, releasing a Malayan water monitor lizard back into the wild in Pasir Panjang on Feb 13. PHOTO: ST FILE

Who rescues the animal, names it

“Naming rights usually go to whoever rescues the animal,” said ACRES chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan.

Some names are linked to a rescued animal’s traits; some to the manner of rescue.

A pig-nosed turtle found with a fishing hook pierced through its body was nicknamed Captain Hook.

A blood python that was particularly chunky when it was first rescued took its name from British DJ Fatboy Slim. It turned out to be a female snake, “but ‘Fatgirl Slim’ does not have the same ring”, Mr Kalai quipped.

Acres’ chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan has been with the charity for about 16 years. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Kermit, an Acres resident of nearly 20 years

A pig-nosed turtle named Kermit currently clinches the top spot as ACRES’ oldest resident. He has been at its facility since 2009.

A pig-nosed turtle named Kermit is Acres’ oldest resident. He has lived at its facility since 2009. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Crime investigation unit for animal cruelty

To combat the illegal trade of wildlife parts and pets, ACRES in 2015 launched the Animal Crime Investigation Unit. The unit investigates animal cruelty, goes undercover to detect animal crime and works with the authorities to increase enforcement against animal abusers.

Rescuing a macaque that sailed from India

One of ACRES’ most unusual wildlife rescues involved a bonnet macaque that found her way to Singapore’s shores on board a ship from India in 2016.

The primate was named Seraya after the road in Jurong Island, near where she was rescued.

Seraya the bonnet macaque found her way to Singapore’s shores on board a ship from India in 2016. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

One less lonely gal

Some years after, a long-tailed macaque started frequenting Seraya’s enclosure at ACRES’ facility.

The visiting primate is likely a “transient male”, said Mr Kalai.

The pair are often seen holding hands and grooming each other. “They keep each other company and give each other a sense of hope,” said Mr Kalai.

Romeo (left), Seraya’s companion, is likely a transient male that decided to stay at ACRES’ premises or a relocated macaque that wandered into the area, said Mr Kalai. PHOTO: KALAIVANAN BALAKRISHNAN

Animal rescue calls on the rise

Calls to the ACRES hotline rose from 9,800 in the 2019 financial year to 16,459 in 2025, reflecting more human-wildlife interactions in Singapore.

The hotline services now run from only 7am to 1am daily, with the group forced to cease 24-hour operations in June 2024 owing to a lack of funds.

Annual food bill hits $45,000

In the financial year 2025, ACRES spent about $45,000 on food for animals at its facility. Some species require special diets, which can cost more.

Plans to expand rescue centre

ACRES is holding its annual charity gala on May 16 as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, with the aim of raising $400,000.

Some of the money raised will go towards funding the expansion of its rescue centre. The funds will also help to cover the operating costs of its rescue hotline and veterinary facilities and public awareness programmes.

Some of the money raised through ACRES’ annual gala will go towards funding the expansion of its rescue centre and covering operating costs. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY