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Man arrested near Whampoa for suspected drug trafficking; over 3kg of cannabis seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau seized drugs, including cannabis and Ice, during an operation on July 7.

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested on July 7 for suspected drug trafficking offences, with more than 3kg of cannabis seized.



If found guilty, the suspect could face the death penalty.



Drugs, including 3,329g of cannabis, 121g of Ice and 55g of Ecstasy , were seized during the arrest, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on July 8 .

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $81,000 and could potentially feed the addictions of 546 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Cash amounting to $1,259.90 was also seized.

The suspect was arrested by CNB officers in the early hours of July 7 after the car he was travelling in was stopped in Kim Keat Road, near Whampoa .

Officers searched the car and found 3,129g of cannabis on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat.

The man was then escorted to his home in a condominium in Geylang East . A search of the unit found about 200g of cannabis, 121g of Ice and 55g of Ecstasy .

Investigations are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the death penalty.