25 people evacuated from block after fire breaks out in Hougang flat

SINGAPORE - About 25 people had to be evacuated when a fire broke out in a third-storey flat in Hougang on Friday evening (July 1).

In a Facebook post on July 2, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station were deployed to Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4 at about 9.50pm.

When SCDF personnel arrived, the fire was raging and thick black smoke was seen coming out of the unit.

Firefighters had to put on breathing apparatus while extinguishing the blaze with a water jet.

The fire is said to have involved the contents of a bedroom.

The entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage. SCDF photos showed floors and walls charred and heaps of burnt objects littering the floor.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the flat's occupants are two brothers, one of whom uses a wheelchair. He left the unit before SCDF arrived.

He was assessed later by an SCDF paramedic and sent to Singapore General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The other brother was not at home when the fire broke out.

The Chinese evening daily said the brothers hoarded items such as cardboard boxes. The items were placed outside the flat, obstructing common spaces such as staircase landings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.