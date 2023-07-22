25 people arrested over suspected illegal gambling activities, more than $19k seized

SINGAPORE - Thirteen men and 12 women have been arrested at an industrial premise along Gambas Crescent for their suspected involvements in illegal gambling activities.

The suspects are aged between 31 and 76, said the police in a statement on Saturday.

During the operation by Woodlands Police Division on Thursday, a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were allegedly found to have acted as a gaming service provider to 23 people.

Cash amounting to $19,752, 11 mobile phones and gaming-related paraphernalia were also seized during the operation. Police investigations are ongoing.

Offenders engaged in unlawful conduct of betting operations, gaming or lotteries can be jailed up to five years, and fined up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at an unlawful gambling place can be jailed up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of all forms of unlawful gambling activities and will continue to take enforcement actions against those who are involved in such activities.