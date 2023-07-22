25 people arrested over suspected illegal gambling activities, more than $19k seized

Cash amounting to $19,752, 11 mobile phones and gaming-related paraphernalia were also seized during the operation. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Amanda Lee
Correspondent
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
48 min ago

SINGAPORE - Thirteen men and 12 women have been arrested at an industrial premise along Gambas Crescent for their suspected involvements in illegal gambling activities.

The suspects are aged between 31 and 76, said the police in a statement on Saturday.

During the operation by Woodlands Police Division on Thursday, a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were allegedly found to have acted as a gaming service provider to 23 people. 

Cash amounting to $19,752, 11 mobile phones and gaming-related paraphernalia were also seized during the operation. Police investigations are ongoing.

Offenders engaged in unlawful conduct of betting operations, gaming or lotteries can be jailed up to five years, and fined up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at an unlawful gambling place can be jailed up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of all forms of unlawful gambling activities and will continue to take enforcement actions against those who are involved in such activities.

More On This Topic
Spike in gamblers banning themselves from Singapore Pools online in 2022
110 people under investigation in clampdown on gambling, vice activities

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top