25 new virus cases in S'pore, all imported

A 72-year-old Singaporean woman returning from Canada was among 25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore yesterday, bringing the Republic's total to 60,678.

She - along with four others yesterday - had symptoms.

The onset of her symptoms was on Sunday, the day she tested positive for the virus.

All of yesterday's confirmed cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

Five of them, including the 72-year-old woman, were Singaporeans while two were permanent residents. They were returning from Canada, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

There were four work pass holders coming from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, and 11 work permit holders, coming from Bangladesh and India, as well as the Philippines.

The last three cases were short-term visit pass holders arriving from India and the United States.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 60,342 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 56 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 235 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.