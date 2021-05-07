4 Covid-19 community infections among 25 new cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 25 new coronavirus cases, including four in the community, reported on Friday at noon (May 7).

This takes Singapore's total number of cases to 61,311.

The other 21 cases were imported. They had been placed on stay-home-notice or isolated on arrival from Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from the workers' dormitories. More details will be announced on Friday night.

Thursday saw two Covid-19 cases in the community. One has not been linked, while the other patient is linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

The unlinked patient is a fully-vaccinated cleaner who works at Changi Airport Terminal 3, said MOH. The 88-year-old Singaporean has not returned to work since he started having a runny nose and cough on Tuesday.

The cleaner, who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services, sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19. His test result came back positive on Wednesday, and he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital. His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on April 16 - were all negative for infection.

The cleaner had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 22 and the second dose on Feb 15. His serological test result is pending, said MOH.

The second community case is a 22-year-old full time national serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and is linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

This takes the total number of cases linked to the cluster to five.

The permanent resident is a household contact of a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who was reported on Wednesday to have Covid-19.

He was quarantined on Tuesday after the trailer truck driver tested positive, and was immediately isolated while in Sembawang Camp.

On Wednesday, he was tested for the virus even though he is asymptomatic.

His test result came back positive the next day, and he was taken to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

His serology test result is negative, said MOH.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the SAF has carried out immediate and thorough disinfection of the premises the serviceman had been in.

"All personnel who had been identified as close contacts have also been swab tested and are under quarantine."

It is also in contact with the serviceman and his family to render support and assistance.

Overall, the number of new cases have increased to 48 cases in the past week from 28 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases have remained stable at seven cases over the same period.

There were also 16 new imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

With 29 cases discharged on Thursday, 60,858 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 120 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care. Another 262 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.