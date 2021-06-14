25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in the community and one in a dorm

SINGAPORE - There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (June 14), taking Singapore's total to 62,301.

Monday's figure comprises 18 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). One new case from within workers' dormitories was reported.

Two cases are currently unlinked.

Of the 17 linked cases, 13 had already been placed on quarantine, while four were detected through surveillance, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Three of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details will be announced on Monday night.