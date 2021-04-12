25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 25 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Monday noon (April 12), taking Singapore's total to 60,678.

All of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, a 23-year-old Indian work permit holder who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccination was the sole locally-transmitted case reported.

His case was the first to occur in a migrant workers' dormitory since Feb 28.

The man, who works as a lashing specialist, was one of 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday.

The other 19 cases, all imported, were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The case of the 23-year-old, who stays in a dormitory in Brani Terminal Avenue, was detected through pooled rostered routine testing last Wednesday.

After his pooled test result came back positive the next day, he was immediately isolated and had an individual test done on Friday.

His test result came back positive again, after which he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," said MOH.

The vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, said the ministry. It noted that the worker's serology test had come back positive, likely due to the antibodies produced following his vaccination.

The 19 imported cases comprise one Singaporean, five permanent residents, two dependant's pass holders, 10 work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

With 13 cases discharged on Sunday, 60,320 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 58 patients remain in hospital, while 230 are recuperating in community facilities. One is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 135 million people. Over 2.93 million people have died.