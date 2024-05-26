25 errant motorcyclists nabbed by traffic police at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – Twenty-five errant motorcyclists were arrested on May 16 for flouting traffic laws in an enforcement operation by the traffic police at Tuas Checkpoint.

The offenders – aged between 18 and 38 – were caught after about 400 motorcyclists were checked at the land checkpoint, the police said on May 26.

The motorists were arrested for offences such as driving without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for permitting another person to ride a motorcycle without a valid licence and permitting another to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, jail for up to six years, or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

If found guilty of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, offenders may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For permitting another person to drive without a valid licence, offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The offence of permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Earlier in March, 21 motorcyclists were arrested and 70 summonses were issued after an enforcement operation by the authorities near the Woodlands Checkpoint.