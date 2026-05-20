240,000 spaces for Hari Raya Haji prayers available at Singapore mosques

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Congregants can book their places via book.masjids.sg from May 22 at 10am.

SINGAPORE - About 240,000 prayer spaces across up to three prayer sessions, including for female congregants, will be available for Hari Raya Haji prayers on May 27.

Booking is not required, except for Session 1 at the Masjid Darul Ghufran, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a statement on May 20.

Masjid Darul Ghufran, which is in Tampines, is Singapore’s largest mosque.

Congregants can book their places via book.masjids.sg from May 22 at 10am.

Those attending Masjid Darul Ghufran are advised to consider its second prayer session for a more comfortable experience, MUIS said.

“The second and third prayer sessions are generally less crowded and may be particularly suitable for families with young children, elderly congregants, and those who require easier access to mosque facilities,” the council added.

An additional 20,300 prayer spaces will be available at up to 44 supplementary venues, an increase of almost 10 per cent from 2025.

These supplementary venues will cater to elderly congregants and those with mobility needs, providing convenient access to prayer spaces closer to their homes.

For the latest details on Hari Raya Haji prayer arrangements, including Muslimah spaces and khutbah languages, go to go.gov.sg/rayaprayer and go.gov.sg/rayaprayersupp

Muslims can also visit maps.gov.sg/raya-prayer to find convenient prayer venues.

“MUIS seeks the community’s support to remain socially responsible during the blessed occasion,” the council said.

It encouraged congregants to show kindness to mosque staff and volunteers.

Those driving are urged to car-pool and to park considerately to minimise inconvenience to residents.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Great Day of Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

A total of 900 Muslim pilgrims from Singapore departed for the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, MUIS said earlier on May 14.

The haj, which takes place annually during Zulhijjah, is the fifth pillar of Islam and culminates with the celebration of Hari Raya Haji.