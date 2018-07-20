24,000 participants, almost $30b in deals and projects at MBS sustainability events

SINGAPORE - More than 24,000 people from 110 countries and regions descended upon Marina Bay Sands for three sustainability events last week that resulted in almost $30 billion worth of projects, investments and memorandums of understanding being announced or signed.

The World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore involved global leaders, academics, scientists and business people discussing sustainability challenges, strategies and solutions.

The 24,000 people who attended this year's gathering, held from July 8 to 12 and staged during the Year of Climate Action for Singapore, made it the largest ever. In 2016, the biennial gathering drew 21,000 participants.

Some of those who attended included former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon and renowned American environmental microbiologist Rita Colwell.

The lion's share of the deals came from Singapore International Water Week, including $5 billion worth of tenders announced for work in Tuas Nexus - the integration of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Integrated Waste Management Facility.

During the Special Asean Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action, a regional platform hosted by Singapore, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli launched the Climate Action Package, a range of Singapore-led programmes running until 2020 to help Asean nations tackle climate change.

The CleanEnviro Summit Singapore saw more than $5 billion in projects and business deals announced.

The World Cities Summit attracted around 130 mayors and leaders from 128 cities for talks on how urban areas could be made more liveable and sustainable.

Agreements signed included one between the World Bank and the Singapore Land Authority to promote geospatial information and technology to make better use of land resources. Geospatial information refers to data that relates to the position of things on the earth's surface.

"The strong show of support from city leaders, industry experts and leading academics alike bear testament to the increasing prestige and appeal of the World Cities Summit as the leading international platform for urban sustainability conversations and innovations," said Mr Michael Koh, joint spokesman for all three sustainability events.