24 suspected secret society members nabbed in lead-up to Christmas

SINGAPORE - In the days leading up to Christmas, 24 men aged between 20 and 48 suspected to be members of unlawful societies were arrested.

The men were arrested between Monday (Dec 21) and Thursday in an islandwide operation conducted at various "congregation hot spots" and shopping malls to suppress secret society activities, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

The police are currently investigating all cases.

The arrests were made by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division and Jurong Police Division.

The police added that they will continue to monitor the situation and step up enforcement operations islandwide to during the year-end festive season to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of a secret society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police also said that they have zero tolerance for secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such activities to the police immediately," they added in Thursday's statement.