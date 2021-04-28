24 recovered workers at Westlite dorm test positive

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night it found that 24 recovered workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of these cases, five are likely to be cases of reinfection, MOH said.

They occupied the same room at the dormitory as the 35-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor and his roommate who had tested positive last week.

MOH added: "There is currently no evidence of transmission to the rest of the dormitory."

MOH said it and the Ministry of Manpower had conducted a special operation to test the dormitory's residents, which included recovered workers, as part of their investigations into the Bangladeshi's case.

Among the reinfection cases, two had recently arrived from Bangladesh on April 6.

Said MOH: "Our epidemiological investigations found that they were likely to have been infected while overseas, and passed the infection to the others in the room."

They form a new cluster of seven cases linked to the construction supervisor and his roommate.

The sole community case announced by MOH yesterday is a 42-year-old Indonesian sea crew member working on board bunker tanker MT ALLI who is linked to a previous case. This brings the total number of cases linked to sea crew on the bunker tanker to six.

He had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on April 8.

There were also 11 imported cases confirmed by MOH, taking Singapore's total to 61,063. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said MOH. They arrived from countries including India, Ivory Coast and Malaysia.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 11 (1 Singaporean, 3 permanent residents, 2 dependant's pass holders, 4 work permit holders, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 9 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 329 In hospitals: 108 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 221 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,689 Discharged yesterday: 22 TOTAL CASES: 61,063

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from nine two weeks ago to 11 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at four cases per week over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 60,689 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 108 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 221 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Separately, a mosque in Sembawang was shut yesterday and today for cleaning and disinfection after it was visited by a person who tested positive. The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said in a Facebook post yesterday that the person visited Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang last Friday between 1.55pm and around 2.20pm.

"All bookings for congregational prayer will be automatically voided, including booking for terawih prayers," it added, referring to the nightly prayers during Ramadan.