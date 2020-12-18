24 new infections in Singapore - all imported

There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of which were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42. This takes the total number of cases here to 58,377.

The latest cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

One of the imported cases is a crew member of a ship that arrived from Indonesia. The special pass holder did not disembark from the ship and was taken to hospital in an ambulance after he developed symptoms on Dec 10.

The imported cases include 13 Singaporeans or permanent residents who came back from Austria, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the United Kingdom.

The remaining cases are four work pass or work permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore, five dependant's pass holders and a student's pass holder.

The work pass and work permit holders arrived from India, Indonesia and the Maldives, while the dependant's pass holders came from the United Kingdom.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 14 cases discharged yesterday, 58,237 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, and 63 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 73.4 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.

