24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Dec 17), all of which were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42.

The latest cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, 13 are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Thursday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,377.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, two Singaporeans were among the 12 new coronavirus cases announced by MOH.

The Singaporeans are a 39-year-old man who returned from Indonesia and a 50-year-old woman who arrived from Australia.

The man showed symptoms and was confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday. The woman was asymptomatic.

All the 12 new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Besides the two Singaporeans, the remaining imported cases include two permanent residents (PRs), four work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders, a long-term visit pass holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

The PRs returned from Philippines and India, while the work permit holders, who are currently employed in Singapore, arrived from India, Myanmar and Indonesia.

There were no new community cases and none in workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged on Wednesday, 58,223 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remained in hospitals as of Wednesday night, with none in intensive care, and 61 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 73.4 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.