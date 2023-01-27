UOB raises $2.4 million for arts, children and education

SINGAPORE - A total of $2.4 million has been raised by United Overseas Bank (UOB) in support of the arts, children and educational causes.

The bank said in a statement on Friday that it raised the money in partnership with about 1,500 clients through its annual Chinese New Year celebrations.

The funds will go to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and Central Singapore CDC (UOB My Digital Bootcamp).

They will also go towards assisting local small and medium-sized enterprises in their innovation efforts under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute.

As part of fund raising, two art pieces with finishing touches by UOB’s deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong and his seal were auctioned off to Mr Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and group managing director of LHN Group, and Mr Neo Kah Kiat, founder, chairman and chief executive of Neo Group, for bids of $283,888 and $200,000, respectively.

The bidders were also given digital representations of the two art pieces, or non-fungible tokens.

About 40 clients also took part in an art workshop as part of the fund-raising effort.

Mr Wee said: “Our fund-raising activities bring businesses together for the greater good to support children, artists and budding entrepreneurs.

“We hope this annual tradition that combines art, philanthropy and celebrations will spread festive joy to the broader community in a meaningful way.”