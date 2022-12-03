24 men arrested for various offences including being members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE – Twenty-four men have been arrested for various offences following a month-long joint operation by the secret societies branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central and Tanglin police divisions, said the police on Saturday.

Over 230 people were checked during the raids between Nov 4 and 30, at about 60 public entertainment and nightlife places as well as food and beverage establishments.

Twenty-one men, aged between 17 and 60, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

The other three men, aged 32, 33 and 34, were arrested for various other offences.

The 32-year-old was found in possession of a truncheon and three vape devices along Claymore Drive. He was also found to be wanted for failing to return to an approved institution.

In response to ST queries, the police said they are unable to specify which institution it is.

The 33-year-old was found in possession of a vape device, a bottle of cough syrup and an assortment of pills. He was arrested for consumption of controlled drugs and possession of a vape device and poisons.

The 34-year-old was found in possession of a karambit knife along Aliwal Street, and arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in public. He was also found to be wanted for a theft offence.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of a secret society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both. Carrying offensive weapons in public places is punishable by a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane, while the offence of possessing a truncheon carries a jail term of up to a month, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.