24 food stalls, trucks at Hari Raya Mega Sale in S’pore Expo suspended for operating without licences

SINGAPORE – A total of 24 food stalls and food trucks at the ongoing Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 have been suspended for not having a proper licence for their businesses.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that its officers on Friday found 21 food stalls and three food trucks operating without licences at Singapore Expo Hall 5A. The three-day fair runs till Sunday.

Preliminary investigations also showed that there were unregistered food handlers working at the food stalls and trucks, the agency said on Saturday.

SFA has directed fair organiser Megaxpress International to stop these unlicensed stalls from operating in the interest of public health.

The agency added that its investigation is ongoing.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.

“This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety,” said SFA.

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the commencement date. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA and have food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1.

Enforcement action will be taken against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations, SFA said. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.