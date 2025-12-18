239 people under police probe for involvement in scams where $5 million was lost

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Those under probe were rounded up in a police operation that was conducted between Dec 5 and 18.

SINGAPORE - A total of 239 people were rounded up by the police over two weeks in December for their suspected involvement in scams that led to losses of around $5 million.

In a statement on Dec 18, the police said 160 men and 79 women – aged between 16 and 78 – are believed to have acted as scammers or money mules, and are assisting with investigations into more than 600 scam cases .

The cases comprise mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

Victims reportedly l ost over $4.99 millio n.

The police said the people under probe are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined , while those guilty of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Anyone found providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

Scammers and scam syndicate members or recruiters will face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes , once the legislative amendments of th e Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bil l come into force. The Bill was passed on Nov 4 .

Scam mules who aid scammers by laundering their scam monies, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police said they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams, and added that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

They reminded members of the public to always reject requests from others who ask to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

Those with information on scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 , or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept confidential.