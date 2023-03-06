2,300 summonses issued annually for commercial vehicle modifications from 2020 to 2022

SINGAPORE – The prime mover driver intended to give his heavy vehicle a new look but ran into a roadblock. In January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued him a $240 fine for having tinted windows and installing a spotlight.

This case was cited by Mr Teddy Tora, founder of Abam2 Trailer Sg, which has 200 heavy vehicle driver members in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. He noted that the Republic has a group of truck, van and prime mover drivers who try to express their creativity and identity via modifications.

It is illegal in Singapore to alter the way a heavy vehicle looks or performs. Figures from the LTA show around 2,300 summonses annually were issued for illegal modifications of commercial vehicles, both light and heavy goods types, from 2020 to 2022.

The most common breaches were linked to exhaust systems modified in a bid to improve engine performance, windows that were over-tinted and lighting that could prove distracting to other motorists, LTA told The Straits Times.

While Mr Tora, 35, noted that modifications are frowned upon, “some in Singapore still follow European and Japanese truck designs”.

In Japan, the art of modifying a truck’s look is called “dekotora”, or decoration in English. Some of the trucks there have chrome bodywork, fancy neon lights and their clubs’ insignia above the windshield or at the side of doors.

Inside the cabin, seats are adorned with leather trimmings, and mini-chandeliers are used to add some classic style.