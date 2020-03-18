23 new infections in Singapore, including 17 imported cases

Singapore has confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases, including 17 that were imported, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

This is the highest number of new cases here recorded in a day so far.

Seven out of 17 of the imported cases were Singaporeans. Five of them had travelled to Europe, currently the epicentre of the virus, and had been to countries such as Germany, France and Italy.

The authorities said yesterday that Singaporeans need to take the advice not to travel very seriously.

"We have already put out an advisory to put off non-essential travel, and called on people to defer travel plans," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force set up to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"It puts everyone at risk, you put yourself at risk, and you put your family members and the people around you at risk," he said.

The majority of imported cases - which form the bulk of coronavirus cases detected in recent days - are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have returned from overseas.

Of the remaining cases announced yesterday, two are linked to previous ones, while four are not linked.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 266, of which 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Five more cases have been discharged, bringing the number of discharged and fully recovered patients to 114.

Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel abroad to reduce their risks of contracting the virus.

Mr Wong said that if people insist on travelling, they will have to take their own leave should they need to comply with a stay-home notice for 14 days after returning.