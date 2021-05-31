23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 16 in community, 7 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Monday (May 31), taking Singapore's total to 62,051.

Monday's figure comprised 16 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, three are currently unlinked.

Of the 13 linked cases, 11 had already been placed under quarantine, while two were detected through surveillance, said MOH.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Four of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Monday night.