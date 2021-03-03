23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (March 3), taking Singapore's total to 59,979.

Two of these were in the community, while 21 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

There were eight new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday.

All eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They included a student's pass holder who travelled from Bangladesh and a work pass holder who arrived from India.

Another five are work permit holders who travelled from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With 12 Covid-19 cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,827 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 66 are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 114 million people. More than 2.5 million people have died.