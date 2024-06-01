23 neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded, over $95 million set aside

SINGAPORE – More than $95 million has been set aside to upgrade and rejuvenate 23 residential precincts islandwide under the next edition of the Housing Board’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), which is expected to benefit more than 15,600 homes.

HDB blocks selected for the facelift include those in Hougang Central, Clementi and Pasir Ris.

The amenities and upgrades will be based on residents’ feedback on the features they hope to see in their neighbourhood. These could include residents’ corners and seating areas, fitness corners with jogging tracks and covered linkways.

This 15th round of the NRP was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee at a community event in Clementi Town Centre on June 1.

The NRP was introduced in 2007 and as at April, a total of 120 precincts – comprising about 172,000 flats – have been upgraded.

More than $1.5 billion was allocated for the past 14 editions of NRP.

Mr Lee said: “As a society that is rapidly ageing, we are in fact making a bigger push and more concerted effort to address our seniors’ needs in the built environment.”

Future projects under the NRP will include more senior-friendly amenities that enable the elderly to stay active and remain safe in their neighbourhoods. Such features could include therapeutic gardens with wheelchair-friendly planter boxes, fitness trails connecting senior-centric amenities, and signage to make navigation easier, HDB said on June 1.

In addition, more than 20 precincts that had upgrades in the past but have more elderly residents will be further spruced up with senior-friendly features, said Mr Lee, adding that more than 21,000 homes in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Queenstown and Toa Payoh may benefit from this.

Since town councils continue to face rising costs of materials and manpower, HDB’s budget for this round of the NRP will be raised from $4,700 per flat to $6,100 per flat, he added.

This makes the $95 million the largest funding amount for any one NRP edition. The budget will also be raised to $6,100 for eligible ongoing projects from previous rounds, said HDB.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who announced the NRP to Hougang Central residents on June 1, said: “Construction costs have gone up partly because of Covid-19 matters (and) many other issues including supply chain (issues)... But the good news is with (a) higher budget, hopefully we can do more for our residents.”

Mr Tan had joined some Hougang residents and Mr Jackson Lam, the adviser to Hougang grassroots organisations, for a brisk walk on the morning of June 1.