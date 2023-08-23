23 motorists to be charged with drink driving: Police

SINGAPORE - A total of 23 motorists will be charged on Thursday for drink driving offences.

The motorists, aged between 20 and 49, were arrested between January and August 2023 when they failed breathalyser tests during routine police checks, said the police on Wednesday.

Nine of the motorists will face additional charges for other traffic offences.

Two of them were involved in separate cases of collision on Jan 14. In the first case, a 32-year-old man was driving along Tampines Expressway (towards the Pan-Island Expressway) when his car hit the rear of a stationary lorry before Loyang Avenue exit. In the other case, a 43-year-old man drove into a tree along Tuas Avenue 8.

The two men were found to have driven their cars under the influence of alcohol, and will be charged with the offence of drink driving and driving without due care.

Another two of the nine motorists had allegedly left their cars in stationary positions along roads, causing danger and obstruction to other road users, said the police.

One of them, a 30-year-old man, allegedly left his car along Jurong West Street 32 at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 1 on May 24. A 28-year-old man did the same along Hougang Avenue 1 on June 9.

Investigations showed that both men had driven their cars after consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel. They will be charged with drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others.

Another motorist, who was stopped at a police roadblock on July 7, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. As the 45-year-old man was a repeat offender, he will be jailed if convicted.

Those found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000, and jail of up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is a reckless and irresponsible act. Such acts not only jeopardise the safety of the irresponsible driver, but also the safety of other road users,” said senior assistant commissioner Daniel Tan, commander of the traffic police.

“Drink-driving is a serious offence, and the Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against such road users.”