6 in 10 car travellers scan QR code at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Good Friday long weekend

SINGAPORE – Close to 2.3 million travellers cleared Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the Good Friday long weekend from March 28 to April 1, with 64 per cent of car travellers doing so using the recently launched QR code system.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on April 3 that over 415,000 car travellers scanned their QR codes at the land checkpoints over the five-day period.

The QR code initiative, which started on March 19, allows those travelling by car to clear immigration at the checkpoints more quickly without having to present their passports.

A record was set on March 28 for the most number of travellers using the land checkpoints in a day, with 510,000 travellers crossing the border.

The previous record was set on March 15, when close to half a million travellers crossed the land checkpoints.

ICA said heavy traffic is expected at the land checkpoints during Hari Raya Puasa on April 10, adding that travellers should check the traffic situation beforehand and factor in additional waiting time for their journey.

The authority encouraged car travellers to use the QR code system for quicker immigration clearance.

It reminded travellers to check that their QR codes are not cropped, and to turn up their phones’ brightness during the scanning process.

ICA said travellers should still have their passports with them as ICA may check them in some cases, and travellers still need to present their passports at the Malaysian side.

The same group QR code can be used for multiple trips if the same number of travellers with the same passport details are travelling together.

The QR codes can be used to clear individual travellers or groups of up to 10 people in the same vehicle.

Travellers can update the QR code via the MyICA mobile application should there be any changes in passport details.

They can also create multiple group QR codes for travels with different groups of people and store them in the application under different names, such as “Family” or “Friends”.