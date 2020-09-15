Beer in teapots: 23 F&B outlets caught for breaching Covid-19 rules during stepped-up checks

SINGAPORE - A total of 23 food and beverage outlets were caught for flouting safe management measures during stepped-up checks by government agencies over the weekend.

Many of these breaches involved groups of more than five people seated together or mingling between tables, as well as serving and consuming alcohol past 10.30pm, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 15).

A total of 149 F&B outlets in known hot spots were inspected over the weekend. Police officers were also involved in the checks.

MSE said that the agencies are reviewing the breaches and "appropriate enforcement actions will be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines".

Examples of breaches include an F&B outlet in Chinatown, which accepted a booking of 10 customers and seated them in two tables within a private dining room. When asked if the customers at the two tables knew each other, outlet staff claimed they did not.

Another F&B outlet at Orchard Road was found to have served alcoholic drinks from metal teapots past 11pm to 13 customers. Investigations found that the teapots contained beer, and the bottles of beer sold by the restaurant were concealed at the bottom of the fridge.

Also in Orchard Road, six people were caught drinking at an F&B outlet around midnight. Enforcement officers had heard loud conversations from the premises which were locked. They warned the F&B operator to open the door, but found no sign of drinks on the table.

Close-circuit television footage later showed the customers and owner clearing the glasses and hiding the alcohol bottle just before opening the door to allow the enforcement officers in.