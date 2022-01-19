2.2m free masks collected so far in latest distribution drive

About 2.2 million reusable masks in Temasek Foundation's latest free mask distribution drive have been collected by residents from vending machines as at noon yesterday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Temasek Foundation said it has also received close to 14,000 pre-orders from people who want to buy additional masks.

The free mask distribution is in its sixth run, with the latest drive starting from Jan 10.

Singapore residents can collect one free mask each by entering their identity card numbers or scanning their identity cards at the #StayMasked vending machines located in all community centres/clubs (CCs), residents' committee centres, 20 selected bus interchanges, and Plaza Singapura and Temasek Shophouse in Dhoby Ghaut.

There are nearly 1,000 vending machines available islandwide.

The reusable mask, which comes in M and L sizes, has an N95 filtration middle layer that makes it more breathable than the standard N95 filters, and provides protection against 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria. The water-repellent mask can be rinsed once a week or when dirty, and retains its protective features for up to 30 rinses, or over seven months if worn daily and rinsed weekly.

Those who wish to buy additional masks can pre-order them at stayprepared.sg/buymasks from now till 11.59pm on Saturday. Each mask costs $13.

Once payment is made, a link to a unique QR code will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number for each successful order. This QR code has to be scanned at the vending machines for the collection of the pre-paid masks.

A spokesman for Temasek Foundation said it is aware of feedback about a few machines that seemed faulty. "In most of these cases, the machines were not faulty but, instead, the mask dropped to the side or back of the collection drawer behind the flap," he said.

"It may not be immediately visible to the person collecting, so we've reminded residents to lift the flap and look into the drawer."

He added that residents who encounter difficulties in collecting the free masks are encouraged to visit another vending machine or go back the next day. For further assistance, residents may go to the nearest CC, call 1800-738-2000 from 9am to 9pm daily till Sunday, or e-mail staymasked@temasek foundation.org.sg

The spokesman added that residents must have authorisation to collect masks on behalf of another individual. It is a crime to misuse another person's identification number to collect the masks.

"#StayMasked vending machines are equipped with security cameras, and Temasek Foundation will provide information to the police to assist in their investigations into any unauthorised collection of masks," he said.

The mask collection ends on Sunday at 11.59pm. For more information, visit stayprepared.sg/locate