22-year-old woman allegedly pretended to be a man to cheat another woman online

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in an Internet love scam, said the Singapore Police Force on Tuesday (April 6).

A 21-year-old woman had befriended the suspect on a social media platform and developed a relationship with her.

The victim thought the woman was a man.

The suspect then allegedly got the victim to buy her gifts and gaming credits.

On Feb 4, the police received a report on an Internet love scam and after identifying the suspect, arrested her on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police reminded the public to be careful when befriending strangers online and to be wary when asked to send money or gifts to people they do not know well or have never met in person.

Those with information related to such scams are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.