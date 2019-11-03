22-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident with lorry at slip road into Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident with a lorry on a slip road into Woodlands Avenue 2 on Saturday (Nov 2).

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.15am and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a 27-year-old man, is currently assisting with investigations.

The accident happened along Seletar Expressway towards Central Expressway, on a slip road into Woodlands Avenue 2.

Photos on Facebook show the motorcycle lying on the road with a lorry ahead and paramedics at the scene. A police blue tent can also be seen.