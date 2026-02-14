22-year-old man to be charged over alleged staging of his own kidnapping

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man is expected to be charged in court on Feb 14 over his suspected involvement in a case of attempted cheating by staging his own kidnapping.

In a statement late on Feb 13, the police said they received a report on Feb 12 at 11.42am that the man did not turn up for work.

While following up on the missing person report, the police received further information on Feb 13 that the man had allegedly been kidnapped.

The police added that the man’s uncle had received text messages seeking a ransom of $3,000 for the release of his nephew.

The messages contained photos of the man being tied up.

The police said that officers from Clementi Police Division conducted extensive searches and investigations to locate the man.

He was found, safe and sound, by the police near Marina Bay within three hours of being them informed of the alleged kidnapping.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had allegedly staged his own kidnapping for personal reasons.

No ransom was paid to him or anyone else, and his mobile devices were seized in connection to the case.

If found guilty, he may be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined, or both.