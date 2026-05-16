22-year-old man found dead at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a photo posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu, police officers can be seen around a blue tent at Siloso Beach.

SINGAPORE – The body of a 22-year-old man was found at Siloso Beach on Sentosa on the afternoon of May 15.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 10 Siloso Beach Walk, which is the address for Italian restaurant Trapizza , at 1.40pm on May 15.

The man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a photo posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu, police officers can be seen around a blue tent by the shore.

Investigations are ongoing, but the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

ST has contacted Trapizza and Sentosa Development Corp for more information.