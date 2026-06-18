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22 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Tuas

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In a video of the accident shared on TikTok, a white minibus with a shattered side window and windscreen is seen stopped behind a lorry with a damaged back, glass shards and debris strewn between the two vehicles.

In a video of the accident shared on TikTok, a white minibus with a shattered side window and windscreen is seen stopped behind a lorry with a damaged back.

PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM SAMSAMSSLD/TIKTOK

Calista Wong

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SINGAPORE – Twenty-two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a minibus, a lorry and a prime mover in Tuas on the morning of June 18.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.50am that day.

The accident happened at Tuas South Avenue 3, towards Tuas South Boulevard.

Six people were taken to National University Hospital, and another 16 people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said. Aged between 21 and 53, they were conscious when taken to the hospital, police said.

A 41-year-old male minibus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

In a video of the accident shared on TikTok, a white minibus with a shattered side window and windscreen is seen stopped behind a lorry with a damaged back, with glass shards and debris strewn between the two vehicles.

The front of the lorry is seen crashed into the back of a prime mover, and its driver’s side door left slightly ajar. At least three ambulances and a fire engine were also seen on site.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

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