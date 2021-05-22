22 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 8 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new Covid-19 cases, including 22 in the community, as at noon on Saturday (May 22), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the community cases, eight are currently unlinked.

The remaining 14 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 12 have already been quarantined.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,799.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

Globally, the virus pandemic, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 166 million people. Over 3.45 million people have died.