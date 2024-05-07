22 cyclists caught for flouting riding rules

SINGAPORE - Twenty-two cyclists were caught for riding-related offences over the past two weeks in a joint enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Traffic Police.

In a Facebook post on May 6, LTA said the cyclists were caught for offences such as riding in a group size larger than 10 and riding non-compliant devices.

The agency reminded cyclists to ensure that their devices comply with existing requirements and to observe the group length limit.

The group length limit is a total of five cyclists riding in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast and maintaining a minimum distance of 30m, or two lamp posts, between groups on the roads.

LTA said it would “continue to enforce against errant active mobility users who endanger others with their irresponsible behaviour”, adding that all active mobility device users must adhere to road traffic and active mobility rules at all times.

A fine of $150 is meted out for road cyclists who flout the rule on group size, LTA said previously.

It is also issued for cyclists who run the red light, ride on expressways, or ride abreast of another cyclist along single-lane roads and bus lanes during bus lane operational hours.

More information on the rules and guidelines for safe cycling is available on the LTA website.