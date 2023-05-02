22 bus services affected by road closures on May 7 for OCBC Cycle 2023

OCBC Cycle participants in May 2022. The road closures will last from the start of bus operations to 11am. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A total of 22 bus services will be affected by road closures for the OCBC Cycle 2023 event on May 7.

This will last from the start of bus operations to 11am, said SBS Transit in a statement on May 2.

The following bus services will be affected: 10, 11, 14/14A, 16, 31, 32, 33, 48, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 162M, 186, 196, 400 and 502.

Service 400 will commence operations later, from 9.30am on May 7.

Service 48 will be diverted from its regular route from the start of bus operations to 9.45am. However, no bus stops will be skipped, said SBS Transit.

The OCBC Cycle event will feature in-person participation for all categories for the first time since 2019, with more than 7,000 participants expected for this edition. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was fully virtual, where participants cycled the required distances on their own.

In-person cycling returned in 2022. However, only two categories – the 2,000-strong City Ride and Speedway Championships – featured in-person races then.

Billed as Singapore’s largest mass cycling event since 2009, the annual OCBC Cycle is sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation and supported by Sport Singapore.

More On This Topic
More than 3,800 riders have signed up for OCBC Cycle 2023 in just three weeks
No fear for cyclist Fanny See despite horrid accident, as she gears up for OCBC Cycle

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top