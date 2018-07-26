$2.1m in public funds to be spent in 2018 on maintenance and restoration works for 12 national monuments

SINGAPORE - About $2.1 million in public funds will be spent on maintenance and restoration works for 12 national monuments this year.

The amount will be disbursed through the National Monuments Fund, the National Heritage Board said on Thursday (July 26).

Some $2 million will be used to co-fund restoration works and $113,000 will be used to co-fund maintenance works of the monuments.

One of the monuments to benefit is the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

Said Mr Rajan Krishnan, chairman of the temple's redevelopment committee: "This funding... is a good example of the partnership between the...National Heritage Board and the Hindu Endowments Board in ensuring that the heritage we have inherited will be passed on to our future generations in a pristine condition."

A component of the National Monuments Fund introduced in 2016, called the the Maintenance Fund, was also enhanced. It now covers the maintenance of vegetation around national monuments. St Joseph's Church will be the first national monument to utilise the fund for this.

To date, 72 structures have been gazetted as national monuments in Singapore.

Of these, 31 are run by non-profit or religious organisations that are eligible to apply for funding under the National Monuments Fund.

Twenty seven monuments have benefited from the fund since it was introduced in 2008.