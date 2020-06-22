218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

SINGAPORE - There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (June 22), taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

They include a community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

There were no new Singaporean and permanent resident patients among the new cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, the MOH announced that a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was among 262 new cases of Covid-19 reported

The 22-year-old, who had not gone to the university since early April, was tested as part of proactive screening at the institutes of higher learning for those diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor, said the MOH.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Saturday after the onset of symptoms last Thursday.

The student was among 10 new community cases announced on Sunday.

The other nine were a 58-year-old Singaporean man, a 33-year-old male permanent resident, three work pass holders and four work permit holders.

The Singaporean and PR were asymptomatic and were detected due to proactive surveillance of people working or staying in dormitories. They were both confirmed to have the coronavirus infection last Saturday.

The three work pass and four work permit holders were also asymptomatic.

Three of the 10 community cases were tested as they work in essential services, and four were swabbed as they work or reside in dormitories.

The remaining 252 cases involved migrant workers in the dormitories.

The daily average of new community cases has dropped to four the past week from eight the week before, said the MOH on Sunday.

In the same period, the average number of unlinked community cases has been stable at two a day.

With 718 new cases discharged on Sunday, 34,932 patients have fully recovered from the disease. Only one patient remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The number of patients in the ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32 such patients.

A total of 179 cases remain in hospital, while 6,948 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 9.05 million people. More than 470,000 people have died.