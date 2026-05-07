$2,120 psf for a private condo in Tengah? What’s driving the rise in new condo prices?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Never mind that it’s way out west - Tengah’s first private condominium development sold out almost all its units over its launch weekend at the end of April.



At an average price of $2,120 per sq ft and a location that’s under the Outside Central Region (OCR) classification, the affordable suburban condominium is starting to feel more expensive.



Two-bedroom units, sized from 624 sq ft, started at $1.11 million, while three-bedroom units, sized from 797 sq ft, were priced beginning at $1.59 million.

But despite all our complaints about high property prices and the uncertain global outlook, these sales show that Singaporeans are still willing to fork out serious money for new, unsubsidised private residential properties.

Is this the new normal buyers have to get used to?

In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with veteran property analyst and chief research officer at Nicholas Mak, and CEO and Chief Investment Officer at financial advisory firm MoneyOwl Chuin Ting Weber.

We chat about who are the buyers driving the sales of these properties, and what’s driving these record new launch condo prices?

Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm

Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT

Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh, Fa’izah Sani & Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah and Elizabeth Law

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX