21-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man died after an accident between his motorcycle and a lorry at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 22 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 6.15pm on Jan 17.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

An eyewitness told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News that he saw the motorcyclist lying motionless in the middle of the road when he drove past the accident site.

He said he saw someone assessing the motorcyclist’s injuries, another person helping to direct traffic, and a third phoning for help.

Shin Min reported that the lorry driver and several passers-by tried performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist before the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.

The lorry driver, 29, who was seen sitting on a curb by the road in visible shock, told the paper that he was preparing to make a right turn when the accident occurred.

He said: “I suddenly heard a loud noise and felt the lorry sway.”

The driver, who was on the way to pick up his colleagues after work, said he immediately got out to check on the motorcyclist, and then informed his manager about the incident.

The driver’s manager told Shin Min: “(The driver) has many years of driving experience and has always been very cautious.”

He said the lorry was stationary when the collision occurred.

Police investigations are ongoing.