21 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE – Twenty-one people are being investigated by the police after an enforcement operation against illegal gambling activities on Dec 10.

During the operation, more than $40,200 in cash and other gambling-related paraphernalia were seized in a unit at Lorong 30 Geylang, the police said in a statement on Dec 11.

They said investigations are under way for 10 men and 11 women, who are aged between 25 and 77.

Noting that they take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities, the police advised the public to steer clear of such activities.

Those who gamble with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those who conduct unlawful gambling activities can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years.