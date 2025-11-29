21 Scoot planes affected by Airbus recall, airline says fixes should be completed on Nov 29

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Scoot has begun implementing the fixes and aims to complete the corrective measures on all 21 aircraft on the same day.

SINGAPORE - Budget carrier Scoot said 21 of its Airbus A320 aircraft have been affected by a software flaw that has seen the p lane manufacturer issue a global recall of its planes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times , a spokesperson for the airline said on Nov 29 that it has begun implementing the fixes and aims to complete the corrective measures on all 21 aircraft on the same day.

“Arrangements are being made to minimise disruptions to our customers. Scoot apologises to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause,” the spokesman added.

Scoot said it has 29 A320 planes in its fleet.

Singapore Airlines has no A320 planes in its fleet.

Airlines have warned of delays and cancelled flights because of the Airbus recall.

American Airlines, the world’s largest A320 operator, said 209 of its 480 A320 aircraft will need the fix with about two hours required for each plane.

Japan’s ANA cancelled 65 flights on Nov 29, affecting roughly 9,400 passengers, the airline said in a statement.

Travellers were facing disruptions at Australia’s Melbourne Airport, still reeling from a fire from the previous night that forced evacuations at a domestic terminal and flight delays.

Local media reported crowds at the airport as planes were grounded and unable to depart.

Australian airline JetStar said 34 of its 85 A320 planes were affected by the recall and fixes are ongoing. Flights at Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane airports were also affected, with passengers urged to check on the flight statuses before travelling to the airport.

For most of the affected planes, the recall will result in just a brief grounding as airlines revert to a previous software version, industry sources cited by Reuters said.

The Airbus recall to meet an airworthiness directive issued by certification authorities was sparked by an incident involving a JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico to Newark in the US on Oct 30 in which passengers were hurt following a sharp loss of altitude.

ST has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.