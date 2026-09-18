21 police, ICA, auxiliary officers lauded for rejecting bribes, reporting corruption

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Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer Ernest Low received an award for showing exemplary integrity by rejecting bribes and reporting corrupt practices.

SINGAPORE - When Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer Ernest Low was offered a bribe at Changi Airport, he knew it would be a long day as he would have to question the traveller.

The man, a Chinese national, had earlier been stopped by ICA from entering Singapore, and handed Low a $100 bill on the afternoon of March 2, 2025, to stay here .

On Sept 18, at the Raffles City Convention Centre, Low was one of 21 officers from ICA, the Singapore Police Force, Certis, and AETOS, who were lauded for preventing and reporting corrupt practices.

After Low was offered the money, he asked the traveller what it was for. The man said he had spent money to travel to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur, and did not want his prior bookings to be in vain.

Low rejected the bribe, informed him this was a crime and detained him.

The 36-year-old traveller was sentenced to three weeks’ jail in April 2025.

Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, presented the awards at the event organised by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

He commended the officers for having integrity at work, even when people do not notice.

Low, 29, who is now a manager in the Policy and Development Division at ICA, said: “My immediate reaction was to make sure that I rejected his bribe very clearly so it would be clear to everybody that ICA officers act with integrity.”

Releasing its annual statistics on April 28, the CPIB said there were 68 cases registered for investigation in 2025, down from 75 in 2024 and 81 cases the previous year.

And 22 of the 68 cases registered for investigation in 2025 involved public service officers rejecting bribes.

The theme of the event was ‘Advancing Anti-Corruption for Trust and Business Growth’.

Tan said: “We still hear from time to time, that anti-corruption measures burden businesses by slowing processes and adding costs.

“I do understand and appreciate these sentiments, but those who think this way may have the equation backwards. Companies with good governance are better able to manage risks and attract trusted partners.”

He added that over the past decade, construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage were among the main industries vulnerable to private sector corruption.

Senior Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan speaking at the event on Sept 18. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

According to CPIB, a gift given innocently and without any corrupt intention is not considered corruption. But if a gift is given or received with a view to securing, or to reciprocating with, for example an unfair advantage, it may be considered an act of corruption .

Tan noted many companies want to do the right thing, especially small and medium enterprises, but are unsure of where to start.

To this, he said CPIB has resources to help companies assess risks and review policies, while trade associations and industry leaders can help businesses understand risks and share their experiences with peers.

Tan also urged organisations to assess corruption risks, close gaps and strengthen standards, with compliance teams, business leaders and industry bodies each playing a role in driving improvements.

He said: “We built Singapore’s clean reputation together, through choices to do the right thing, even when it’s inconvenient. It belongs to all of us, and we must protect it together.”

You can report corruption to CPIB on their website or by calling their 24-hour duty officer hotline at 1800-376-0000.

You can also email them at report@cpib.gov.sg or visit or write to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.