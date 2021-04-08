21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 21 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (April 8), taking Singapore's total to 60,575.

They are all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a foreign domestic worker, who tested negative while serving her SHN last year, was Singapore's sole new community Covid-19 case reported.

MOH said the 40-year-old female had arrived from Myanmar on Nov 13 and served her SHN at a dedicated facility.

Her test taken on Nov 23 during the SHN was negative.

While she was serving SHN, she was identified as a close contact of another case during their flight to Singapore, and was placed under quarantine from Nov 24 to Nov 27.

On Nov 27, she started work at her employer's home.

The patient then developed a headache last Friday and shortness of breath on Sunday. She was tested for Covid-19 when she sought medical treatment later that Sunday.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day and she was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Monday was negative.

MOH said her serological test result has come back positive, which is indicative of a past infection.

"She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that we are not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," said the ministry.

There were 34 new imported cases announced on Wednesday.

One is a Singaporean who returned from Britain, while three are dependant's pass holders who had arrived from France, India and Indonesia.

A further 27 had arrived here for work.

With 21 cases discharged on Wednesday, 60,245 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 patients remained in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 218 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 132 million people. More than 2.8 million people have died.