2027 school year to begin from Jan 4 for MOE kindergarten, primary, secondary students
- MOE kindergartens, primary, and secondary students will start the 2027 school year on Jan 4 or Jan 5, with final school days on Nov 19 or Oct 29 for O-level venues.
- Junior college and Millennia Institute new students begin on Feb 3, others on Jan 11; year-end holidays start Nov 27 or after A-level exams.
- There are designated public holidays, term breaks, and five long weekends in 2027, detailed on MOE’s website for planning.
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SINGAPORE – Pupils entering Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools in 2027 will start their school year on Jan 4, along with secondary school students, the ministry said on July 14.
Pupils who are in Kindergarten 2, or Primary 2 to 6, in 2027 will report to school a day later, on Jan 5.
The final day of the school year for MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will be Nov 19. However, schools serving as venues for O-level written examinations will end earlier, on Oct 29.
Students starting their first years at a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) will start school on Feb 3, with students at these institutions starting on Jan 11 otherwise.
Those who are not taking their A-level examinations will start their year-end school holidays on Nov 27, while those sitting the national exams will do so after their last paper.
Holidays
There will be no school on the following days:
July 4 and July 5 (Youth Day and day after)
Aug 10 (Day after National Day)
Sept 3 (Teachers’ Day)
Oct 8 (Children’s Day, only for primary school pupils)
The term breaks for those in MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools are from:
March 13 to March 21
May 29 to June 27
Sept 4 to Sept 12
Nov 20 to Dec 31
The term breaks for JC and MI students are from:
March 13 to March 21
May 29 to June 27
Sept 4 to Sept 12
Nov 27 to Dec 31 (Those sitting A levels will start their holidays after their last paper)
In addition, students can look forward to 11 public holidays in 2027, with five long weekends available.
The school terms and holidays for 2027 are listed on MOE’s website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/calendar