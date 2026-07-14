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2027 school year to begin from Jan 4 for MOE kindergarten, primary, secondary students

The academic year will end on Nov 19, 2027, for most MOE kindergartens, and primary and secondary schools.

SINGAPORE – Pupils entering Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools in 2027 will start their school year on Jan 4 , along with secondary school students, the ministry said on July 14.

Pupils who are in Kindergarten 2, or Primary 2 to 6, in 2027 will report to school a day later, on Jan 5.

The final day of the school year for MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will be Nov 19 . However, schools serving as venues for O-level written examinations will end earlier , on Oct 29.

Students starting their first years at a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) will start school on Feb 3 , with students at these institutions starting on Jan 11 otherwise .

Those who are not taking their A-level examinations will start their year-end school holidays on Nov 27 , while those sitting the national exams will do so after their last paper.

Holidays

There will be no school on the following days:

July 4 and July 5 (Youth Day and day after)

Aug 10 (Day after National Day)

Sept 3 (Teachers’ Day)

Oct 8 (Children’s Day, only for primary school pupils)

The term breaks for those in MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools are from:

March 13 to March 21

May 29 to June 27

Sept 4 to Sept 12

Nov 20 to Dec 31

The term breaks for JC and MI students are from:

March 13 to March 21

May 29 to June 27

Sept 4 to Sept 12

Nov 27 to Dec 31 (Those sitting A levels will start their holidays after their last paper)

In addition, students can look forward to 11 public holidays in 2027, with five long weekends available.

The school terms and holidays for 2027 are listed on MOE’s website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/calendar