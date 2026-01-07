2025 O-level results to be released on Jan 14 from 2pm

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JAE posting results are slated for release on Feb 3 via SMS and the JAE-IS.

SINGAPORE – The results of the 2025 GCE O-level examination will be released on Jan 14.

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm on that day, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Jan 7.

The schools will share details on the collection arrangements with their candidates.

Those who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect them on their behalf. The proxies will have to produce relevant documents for verification by the school when collecting the results.

These school candidates should contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can access their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Jan 14 to 11pm on Jan 28.

Those who do not have a Singpass account can view their results on the portal using the account they created when they registered for the exams.

School and private candidates eligible for the Joint Admissions Exercise will receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered e-mail addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14. The form will show the candidates’ O-level results and courses for which they can apply.

Candidates can submit their course choices between 4pm on Jan 14 and 4.30pm on Jan 19 via the Joint Admissions Exercise Internet System (JAE-IS).

They are strongly encouraged to complete the JAE worksheet before submitting their online applications, said MOE and SEAB.

The posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 3 via SMS and the JAE-IS, which can be accessed through the JAE website.

Applicants posted to junior colleges or Millennia Institute are to report to these institutions on Feb 4.

If students cannot turn up on that day for valid reasons, they should contact their institution directly to confirm that they are accepting the place they have been offered. The school will then be able to reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to the Institute of Technical Education will receive an e-mail with enrolment details on Feb 3, and applicants posted to polytechnics will receive their enrolment details by end-February 2026.