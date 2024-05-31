2024 edition of Go Green SG to feature behind-the-scenes demos by PUB, plastic upcycling

SINGAPORE – Rags, hardened grease, sanitary pads, condoms and wet wipes – these are some common culprits that cause sewer chokages, resulting in odours and sewer overflows.

Though the natural instinct is to get as far away as possible, PUB’s first response team attends to the blockage as soon as it can upon receiving reports from the public.

Using metal rods that can be fitted to extend up to 100m, the team can reach into the sewer and hook onto obstructions with a spiral auger to clear the sewer.

In July, the public will be able to watch the team carry out a mock clearance of a sewer at PUB’s Waterhub, followed by a guided tour of the nearby Ulu Pandan Water Reclamation Plant, where participants can learn how raw sewage turns into clean, drinkable water.

PUB engineers will also demonstrate how a remote-controlled closed-circuit television robot is used to inspect sewers for defects and blockages.