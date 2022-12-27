2022: The year masks came off in Singapore

SINGAPORE - As 2022 draws to a close, it will probably be best remembered as the year people in Singapore took their masks off. This came after more than two years of having to mask up every time they left home, unless they were exercising outdoors.

During the two years of being weighed down by Covid-19 restrictions, people also had to work or study at home, limit the number of visitors they could host and prove their vaccination status when entering shopping malls.

The masks were the most visible symbol of these curbs. Many were relieved when, in end-August, they were no longer required to wear them except while taking public transport or at healthcare facilities. The other measures were rolled back by October.

Life has largely reverted to normal, with people frequenting restaurants and theatres, travelling and returning in person to work and school.

Nevertheless, the pandemic has left its mark.

The coronavirus is still spreading in the country, and some who are infected still need intensive care, or even die from the disease.

Today, 82 per cent of residents have received the minimum vaccine protection as defined by the Ministry of Health – that is, either three doses of an mRNA or Novavax vaccine or four doses of a Sinovax vaccine.

People who had received their minimum protection less than five months ago, or who have taken one more booster shot, are part of the 65 per cent defined as being up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination.

Risk of death for people who are up to date with their vaccination is significantly lower than for people who do not even have the minimum protection.

For every 10,000 infections among people with no minimum protection, 70 either die or require treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Compared with the country’s population as a whole, this falls to just five deaths or ICU cases per 10,000 infections.

Unfortunately, even with maximum vaccine protection, some people, especially those who are older and also suffer from chronic medical conditions, can still die from getting Covid-19.

Hence, the need to continue wearing masks on public transport and in healthcare facilities, to protect people at risk of severe illness who may get infected. They are vulnerable on public transport because of the confined space, and in hospitals and other medical facilities because of the high proportion of sick people.