2022 one of the wettest in Singapore in last 40 years, with record-high rainfall in October: Met Service

SINGAPORE - 2022 was one of the wettest years in the last 40 years, with two months breaking records for rainfall and warm weather, said the weatherman.

Last year was the sixth wettest since 1980, partly due to La Nina, which is a natural climate phenomenon that brings wetter weather over South-east Asia, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Monday.

In 2022, the average annual total rainfall over Singapore was nearly 19 per cent higher than the long-term average from 1991 to 2020.

October clocked the highest rainfall for that month in the past 40 years, while the dry and warm weather in May set new temperature records.

Singapore experienced wet weather conditions for most months in 2022 as La Nina conditions prevailed, along with a Indian Ocean Dipole that developed around the middle of the year, said MSS.

La Nina is caused when trade winds intensify, causing warm water to be more tightly confined around the maritime continent – which includes Singapore and Malaysia. This accelerates the moisture supply, which fuels the formation of rain clouds.

The dipole involves higher-than-usual differences in sea surface temperatures between two sides of the Indian Ocean.

A total of 210 raindays was recorded at Changi climate station, the third highest after the record of 222 in 1973 and 1927.

Despite the wetter conditions, Singapore’s annual mean temperature in 2022 was the 10th highest since temperature records began in 1929.

The last 10 years from 2013 to 2022 was the warmest decade on record, with a mean temperature of 28.01 deg C, up from the previous record of 27.97 deg C set in 2021.

The temperature trends are similar to global trends reported in the State of the Global Climate 2022 from the World Meteorological Organisation. Despite temporary cooling from the persistent La Nina conditions, 2022 is expected to be between the fifth and sixth warmest year on record globally, MSS added.

In October, the average rainfall was 412mm due to a high number of Sumatra squalls, a line of thunderstorms.

The climate station in Kent Ridge reported more than three times its long-term monthly average, while the Changi climate station lodged 27 raindays, exceeding its previous record of 23.

The warmest day in May on record for Singapore was 36.7 deg C on May 13 in Admiralty, surpassing the previous high of 36.5 deg C in 2010 and 2016.

The warmest day recorded at the Changi climate station was 35.4 deg C on May 29.